GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLAX.NS)
GLAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,430.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-24.50 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
Rs2,454.50
Open
Rs2,450.00
Day's High
Rs2,450.00
Day's Low
Rs2,424.20
Volume
1,007
Avg. Vol
8,602
52-wk High
Rs3,000.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,201.20
About
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company and its subsidiary are engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing and trading in pharmaceuticals. The Company develops a range of products in approximately three areas, including pharmaceuticals, vaccines and consumer healthcare. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.15
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs206,480.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|84.70
|Dividend:
|30.00
|Yield (%):
|1.23
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.71
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.89
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.15
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals June-qtr profit down about 63 pct
* June quarter profit 264.2 million rupees versus profit of 722.7 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Glaxosmithkline Pharma March-qtr profit rises about 6 pct
* Says recommended a dividend of 300 pct on equity share capital