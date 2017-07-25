Edition:
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLAX.NS)

GLAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,430.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-24.50 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
Rs2,454.50
Open
Rs2,450.00
Day's High
Rs2,450.00
Day's Low
Rs2,424.20
Volume
1,007
Avg. Vol
8,602
52-wk High
Rs3,000.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,201.20

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company and its subsidiary are engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing and trading in pharmaceuticals. The Company develops a range of products in approximately three areas, including pharmaceuticals, vaccines and consumer healthcare. The... (more)

Beta: 0.15
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs206,480.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 84.70
Dividend: 30.00
Yield (%): 1.23

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

BRIEF-India's Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals June-qtr profit down about 63 pct

* June quarter profit 264.2 million rupees versus profit of 722.7 million rupees last year

Jul 25 2017

BRIEF-India's Glaxosmithkline Pharma March-qtr profit rises about 6 pct

* Says recommended a dividend of 300 pct on equity share capital

May 19 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates