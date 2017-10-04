Grenke AG (GLJn.DE)

* ‍GRENKE GROUP'S NEW BUSINESS REACHES EUR 1,731.2 MILLION IN NINE-MONTH PERIOD​

* H1 ‍AT EUR 78.8 MILLION, OPERATING RESULT RISES BY 18.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR​

* DGAP-ADHOC: GRENKE AG: GRENKE INCREASES FORECAST FOR THE LEASING SEGMENT'S NEW BUSINESS