Grenke AG (GLJn.DE)
GLJn.DE on Xetra
85.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.45 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
€84.75
Open
€85.00
Day's High
€85.42
Day's Low
€84.53
Volume
27,543
Avg. Vol
44,104
52-wk High
€86.67
52-wk Low
€45.20
About
Grenke AG, formerly Grenkeleasing AG, is a Germany-based leasing company. The Company divides its business activities into three business segments: Leasing, Banking and Factoring. The Leasing segment provides financing to commercial leasing, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as the disposal of used... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€3,775.48
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|44.31
|Dividend:
|0.58
|Yield (%):
|0.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.55
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.72
|15.18
BRIEF-GRENKE group's new business reaches EUR 1,731.2 mln in 9mth period
* GRENKE GROUP'S NEW BUSINESS REACHES EUR 1,731.2 MILLION IN NINE-MONTH PERIOD
BRIEF-Grenke H1 oper result up 18.5% to EUR 78.8 mln
* H1 AT EUR 78.8 MILLION, OPERATING RESULT RISES BY 18.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR
BRIEF-GRENKE AG raises forecast for Leasing segment's new business
* DGAP-ADHOC: GRENKE AG: GRENKE INCREASES FORECAST FOR THE LEASING SEGMENT'S NEW BUSINESS
BRIEF-Grenke executes resolved capital increase
* EXECUTES RESOLVED CAPITAL INCREASE FROM COMPANY FUNDS AND SUBSEQUENT STOCK SPLIT
BRIEF-Grenke Q1 net interest income improves to 59.1 mln euros
* Grenke consolidated group increases net profit by 28% in Q1