Galapagos NV (GLPG.AS)

GLPG.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

86.07EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.57 (+1.86%)
Prev Close
€84.50
Open
€84.85
Day's High
€86.07
Day's Low
€84.85
Volume
315,841
Avg. Vol
480,101
52-wk High
€89.75
52-wk Low
€51.15

Galapagos NV is a Belgium-based biotechnology company. The Company's activities are divided into two operating divisions: Research and Development (R & D) and Services. The R & D division is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. The Services division, offers target-to-drug discovery products and services

Beta: 1.04
Market Cap(Mil.): €4,378.18
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 50.87
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 89.38 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.39 11.32
ROE: -- 3.35 15.18

BRIEF-Galapagos & Morphosys announce Phase 1 results with joint investigational antibody program MOR106

* Co, Morphosys report first promising signs of clinical activity in phase 1 study with IL-17C antibody MOR106 in Atopic Dermatitis patients

Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Galapagos says GLPG1690 halts disease progression in IPF patients in mid-stage trial

* GLPG1690 halts disease progression in IPF patients in Flora phase 2A trial

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-Galapagos H1 revenues up at EUR 73.0 mln

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY H1 REVENUES EUR 73.0 MLN VS EUR 48.8 MLN YEAR AGO

Jul 28 2017

BRIEF-Servier announces it has exercised option to develop osteoarthritis molecule from Galapagos

* SERVIER ANNOUNCES IT HAS EXERCISED OPTION TO DEVELOP NOVEL OSTEOARTHRITIS MOLECULE GLPG1972/S201086 FROM GALAPAGOS NV, OBTAINING GLOBAL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS OUTSIDE THE U.S.

Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Galapagos announces new phase 2 study with filgotinib

* NEW PHASE 2 STUDY WITH FILGOTINIB IN NON-INFECTIOUS UVEITIS‍​

Jul 05 2017

BRIEF-Galapagos announces successful completion of Phase 1

* GALAPAGOS' RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT UPDATE 2017: RAPIDLY ADVANCING OUR PRODUCT CANDIDATES

Jun 20 2017

BRIEF-Galapagos Qtrly loss per share EUR 0.29

* Qtrly loss per share eur 0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Apr 27 2017

BRIEF-Galapagos announces new phase 2 proof-of-concept study with filgotinib

* Galapagos announces new phase 2 proof-of-concept study with filgotinib in cutaneous lupus erythematosus

Apr 25 2017

BRIEF-Galapagos announces closing of public offering of American Depositary Shares for gross proceeds of 363.9 million euros

* Announces on Friday the closing of public offering of 4,312,500 American Depositary Shares, at a price of $90.00 per American Depositary share, for gross proceeds of 363.9 million euros ($394.4 million)

Apr 24 2017

BRIEF-Galapagos announces share capital increase

* Announces on Friday a share capital increase as a result of a public offering of American Depositary Shares

Apr 24 2017
