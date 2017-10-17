Global Logistic Properties Ltd (GLPL.SI)

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties says GLP China to issue RMB1.0 bln of Panda bonds​ * ‍GLP china to issue RMB1.0 billion of panda bonds via China's interbank market​

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties says ‍unit acquires interest in Minima (Beijing) Technology * ‍Unit acquired 30% interest in Minima (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. via subscription of equity interest for RMB9 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Global Logistic Properties buys European logistics firm for $2.8 billion SINGAPORE Asia's biggest warehouse operator, Global Logistic Properties (GLP) , agreed to acquire European logistics platform Gazeley for about $2.8 billion, marking its first push into Europe and underscoring consolidation in the buoyant sector.

UPDATE 1-Global Logistic Properties buys European logistics firm for $2.8 bln SINGAPORE, Oct 2 Asia's biggest warehouse operator, Global Logistic Properties (GLP), agreed to acquire European logistics platform Gazeley for about $2.8 billion, marking its first push into Europe and underscoring consolidation in the buoyant sector.

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties to buy properties in Europe for EUR2.4 bln * Purchase price for target portfolio is approximately EUR 2.4 billion

BRIEF-Nesta Investment confirms support to Global Logistic Properties's acquisition of properties in Europe * Confirmed support to Global Logistic Properties (glpl) in relation‍​ to Glpl's acquisition of properties in Europe

Asian lending crashes to five-year low HONG KONG, Sept 29 (TRLPC) - Syndicated lending in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, hit a five-year low of US$292.47bn for the first nine months of 2017, 19.55% lower than the same period last year as more borrowers turned to the bond market and China's curbs on overseas acquisitions dented volume.

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties completes JPY51.6 bln sale of properties in japan * GLP has today completed sale of four properties in Japan for JPY51.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties signs agreement to sell four Japan Properties * GLP signs agreement to sell four Japan properties for JPY51.6 billion