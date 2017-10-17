Edition:
Global Logistic Properties Ltd (GLPL.SI)

GLPL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

3.29SGD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$3.29
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
16,672,502
52-wk High
$3.34
52-wk Low
$1.77

About

Global Logistic Properties Limited (GLP) is a Singapore-based investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of distribution facilities and services. The Company owns, manages and develops logistics facilities. The Company's segments include PRC, Japan, Brazil, US and Others. Its property portfolio... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.48
Market Cap(Mil.): $15,937.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,844.37
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 1.82

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 11.32
ROE: -- 10.89 15.18

Latest News about GLPL.SI

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties says GLP China to issue RMB1.0 bln of Panda bonds​

* ‍GLP china to issue RMB1.0 billion of panda bonds via China's interbank market​

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties says ‍unit acquires interest in Minima (Beijing) Technology

* ‍Unit acquired 30% interest in Minima (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. via subscription of equity interest for RMB9 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 16 2017

Global Logistic Properties buys European logistics firm for $2.8 billion

SINGAPORE Asia's biggest warehouse operator, Global Logistic Properties (GLP) , agreed to acquire European logistics platform Gazeley for about $2.8 billion, marking its first push into Europe and underscoring consolidation in the buoyant sector.

Oct 01 2017

UPDATE 1-Global Logistic Properties buys European logistics firm for $2.8 bln

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 Asia's biggest warehouse operator, Global Logistic Properties (GLP), agreed to acquire European logistics platform Gazeley for about $2.8 billion, marking its first push into Europe and underscoring consolidation in the buoyant sector.

Oct 01 2017

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties to buy properties in Europe for EUR2.4 bln

* Purchase price for target portfolio is approximately EUR 2.4 billion

Oct 01 2017

BRIEF-Nesta Investment confirms support to Global Logistic Properties's acquisition of properties in Europe

* Confirmed support to Global Logistic Properties (glpl) in relation‍​ to Glpl's acquisition of properties in Europe

Oct 01 2017

Asian lending crashes to five-year low

HONG KONG, Sept 29 (TRLPC) - Syndicated lending in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, hit a five-year low of US$292.47bn for the first nine months of 2017, 19.55% lower than the same period last year as more borrowers turned to the bond market and China's curbs on overseas acquisitions dented volume.

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties completes JPY51.6 bln sale of properties in japan

* GLP has today completed sale of four properties in Japan for JPY51.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 01 2017

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties signs agreement to sell four Japan Properties

* GLP signs agreement to sell four Japan properties for JPY51.6 billion

Aug 29 2017

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties says ‍clf2 Singapore acquired Hallmark International Investment ​

* ‍clf2 singapore pte has acquired hallmark international investment limited​

Aug 22 2017
