Global Yatirim Holding AS (GLYHO.IS)

GLYHO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

3.47TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.04TL (-1.14%)
Prev Close
3.51TL
Open
3.53TL
Day's High
3.54TL
Day's Low
3.46TL
Volume
6,477,106
Avg. Vol
15,113,973
52-wk High
3.99TL
52-wk Low
1.48TL

About

Global Yatirim Holding AS, formerly Global Menkul Degerler AS, is a Turkey-based investment holding company that participates in the shareholding structure of its subsidiaries, while providing management, finance and organizational services. It operates four principal business units which are established to conduct its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.60
Market Cap(Mil.): TL1,134.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 325.89
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 1.49

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.79 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.76 11.32
ROE: -- 2.21 15.18

