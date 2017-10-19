Edition:
United States

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC.NS)

GMDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

155.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs155.60
Open
Rs156.00
Day's High
Rs158.70
Day's Low
Rs154.00
Volume
344,696
Avg. Vol
453,518
52-wk High
Rs161.05
52-wk Low
Rs89.05

Chart for

About

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Mining and Power. The Company's projects include Lignite, Bauxite, Fluorspar, Multi-Metal, Manganese, Power, Wind and Solar. It operates over six lignite mines, namely, Panandhro, Mata-No-Madh, Rajpardi, Tadkeshwar,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.44
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs49,433.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 318.00
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 1.93

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.27 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 13.09 11.32
ROE: -- 16.32 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates