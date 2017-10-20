Grupo Mexico SAB de CV (GMEXICOB.MX)
GMEXICOB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
60.03MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$60.03
Open
$61.30
Day's High
$62.05
Day's Low
$59.34
Volume
5,493,477
Avg. Vol
9,086,817
52-wk High
$67.34
52-wk Low
$44.90
About
Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company's principal activities are in the mining-metallurgic industry, the exploration, exploitation and benefit of metallic and non-metallic ores, multimodal freight railroad service, and infrastructure development. The Company's business lines include Mining, Transportatio... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$471,781.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7,785.00
|Dividend:
|0.30
|Yield (%):
|1.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.96
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.95
|15.18