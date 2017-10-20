Edition:
Grupo Mexico SAB de CV (GMEXICOB.MX)

GMEXICOB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

60.03MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$60.03
Open
$61.30
Day's High
$62.05
Day's Low
$59.34
Volume
5,493,477
Avg. Vol
9,086,817
52-wk High
$67.34
52-wk Low
$44.90

Chart for

About

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company's principal activities are in the mining-metallurgic industry, the exploration, exploitation and benefit of metallic and non-metallic ores, multimodal freight railroad service, and infrastructure development. The Company's business lines include Mining, Transportatio... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.94
Market Cap(Mil.): $471,781.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 7,785.00
Dividend: 0.30
Yield (%): 1.68

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.96 11.32
ROE: -- 9.95 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates