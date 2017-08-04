GMP Capital Inc (GMP.TO)
GMP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.76CAD
20 Oct 2017
2.76CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.36%)
$-0.01 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
$2.77
$2.77
Open
$2.81
$2.81
Day's High
$2.82
$2.82
Day's Low
$2.75
$2.75
Volume
14,337
14,337
Avg. Vol
103,113
103,113
52-wk High
$4.83
$4.83
52-wk Low
$2.13
$2.13
About
GMP Capital Inc. (GMP) is a diversified financial services firm. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to a client base that includes corporate clients, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals in two integrated segments. The Company operates in two segments: Capital Markets and Wealth... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$219.33
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|79.47
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|110.18
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.09
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.13
|15.18
BRIEF-GMP Capital reports Q2 loss per share of c$0.79
* Q2 revenue rose 7 percent to c$44.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-GMP Capital Inc posts Q1 adjusted earnings C$0.07/shr
* On April 26, 2017 approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2257 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust PLC (JESC.L)
|414.50
|+1.00
|Bure Equity AB (BURE.ST)
|108.00kr
|+1.75
|Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L)
|845.00
|0.00