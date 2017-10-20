Greencore Group PLC (GNC.L)
GNC.L on London Stock Exchange
195.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
195.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.30 (-1.66%)
-3.30 (-1.66%)
Prev Close
198.30
198.30
Open
198.30
198.30
Day's High
198.30
198.30
Day's Low
193.90
193.90
Volume
2,536,769
2,536,769
Avg. Vol
4,690,866
4,690,866
52-wk High
274.27
274.27
52-wk Low
180.40
180.40
About
Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience food. The Company's segments include Convenience Foods, and Ingredients & Property. The Convenience Foods segment includes Convenience Foods UK and Convenience Foods US. The Convenience Foods segment consists of Food to Go, Prepared Meals, Grocery and US. The Convenience Foods... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.14
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,377.45
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|706.38
|Dividend:
|2.10
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18