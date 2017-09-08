Edition:
Greene King PLC (GNK.L)

GNK.L on London Stock Exchange

543.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

5.00 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
538.00
Open
540.50
Day's High
544.00
Day's Low
535.50
Volume
976,258
Avg. Vol
1,502,302
52-wk High
773.78
52-wk Low
518.00

Chart for

About

Greene King plc is an integrated pub retailer and brewer. The Company operates approximately 3,040 managed, tenanted, leased and franchised pubs, restaurants and hotels, including brands, such as Hungry Horse, Chef & Brewer, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns and its Greene King locals estate. The Company's segments include Pub... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.76
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,683.17
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 309.98
Dividend: 24.40
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 74.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.84 11.32
ROE: -- 12.60 15.18

Latest News about GNK.L

Banks outperform on ECB talk as euro gains hamper European shares

MILAN European shares ended little changed on Friday as the euro's rally dimmed appetite for regional stocks but talk about possible cuts to European Central Bank stimulus boosted banks.

Sep 08 2017

UPDATE 2-Banks outperform on ECB talk as euro gains hamper European shares

* Greene King hit by weak sales update (Adds details, closing prices)

Sep 08 2017

UPDATE 2-Weak spending, rising costs hit UK pub group Greene King

* Shares fall as much as 15 percent to five year low (Adds details, shares, analyst quote)

Sep 08 2017

Stronger euro continues to hold back European shares

LONDON, Sept 8 European shares opened lower on Friday across all major bourses and sectors, failing to get support from rather quiet trading sessions in Asia and Wall Street, and as the euro's rally continues to hurt appetite for regional stocks.

Sep 08 2017

Greene King warns of tougher times ahead as sales slip

Sept 8 Pub operator Greene King expects weaker consumer confidence to persist in the near term, it said as it reported a dip in sales at its pubs.

Sep 08 2017

UPDATE 1-Restaurant Group, Greene King appoint CFOs

Aug 11 Britain's Restaurant Group, operator of Frankie & Benny's and other chains, and pubs group Greene King appointed new chief financial officers on Friday.

Aug 11 2017

Restaurant Group, Greene King get new finance heads

Aug 11 Frankie & Benny's chain owner Restaurant Group named Kirk Davis as chief financial officer on Friday, scooping him from pub firm Greene King, where he oversaw the company's Spirit Pub Company acquisition.

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-Greene King appoints Richard Smothers CFO to replace Kirk Davis

* Richard Smothers will be joining Greene King in December 2017, and joining board as chief financial officer in February 2018

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-Greene King's full-year adj pretax profit rises 6.6 pct

* Fy adj pretax profit rises 6.6 percent to 273.5 million stg

Jun 29 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates