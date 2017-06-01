Edition:
Genus PLC (GNS.L)

GNS.L on London Stock Exchange

2,212.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
2,211.00
Open
2,194.00
Day's High
2,223.00
Day's Low
2,194.00
Volume
21,436
Avg. Vol
54,009
52-wk High
2,267.00
52-wk Low
1,652.00

About

Genus plc is an animal genetics company, which provides farmers with genetics that enable them to produce animal protein, in the form of meat and milk. The Company's segments include Genus PIC, Genus ABS, Genus Asia, and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment is engaged in porcine sales business, excluding Asia, and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,353.18
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 61.17
Dividend: 16.20
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 89.38 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.39 11.32
ROE: -- 3.35 15.18

Latest News about GNS.L

BRIEF-Genus comments on NMR proposed withdrawal from Milk Pension Fund

* ‍Draws attention to announcement made today by national Milk Records Plc on NEX Exchange Growth Market​

Jun 01 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates