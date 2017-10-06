Godrej Industries Ltd (GODI.NS)
GODI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
591.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-5.20 (-0.87%)
Rs596.20
Rs599.45
Rs599.45
Rs585.00
58,073
444,799
Rs699.00
Rs363.60
Godrej Industries Limited manufactures fatty acid, fatty alcohol and surfactant. The Company's segments include Chemicals, Animal Feed, Veg Oils, Estate & Property Development, Finance & Investments and Others. The Chemicals segment includes the production and sale of Oleochemicals and Surfactants, such as Refined Glycerin,... (more)
|1.28
|Rs198,735.20
|336.27
|1.75
|0.30
India's Godrej Agrovet $178 mln IPO subscribed over 95 times
Oct 6 Indian animal-feed producer Godrej Agrovet Ltd's initial public offering of shares to raise 11.6 billion rupees ($178 million) was subscribed more than 95 times on the last day of the sale on Friday, stock exchange data showed.
BRIEF-Godrej Agrovet files for IPO
* IPO includes fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to INR 3 billion
BRIEF-Godrej Industries to sell up to 4 bln rupees of shares in Godrej Agrovet
* Says board decided to participate in IPO of shares by Godrej Agrovet Ltd