UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE edges up but financials falter after ECB meeting LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's top share index ended the session higher on Thursday with most sectors in positive territory with the exception of financial stocks, which suffered, alongside the rest of their European peers, after the European central bank reaffirmed its ultra-easy policy stance.

UPDATE 1-Go-Ahead targets growth abroad after strikes hit UK rail arm Sept 7 British transport company Go-Ahead Group aims to make 15-20 percent of its profit abroad within five years, it said on Thursday, as it forecast further challenges at home where its Southern rail business has been hit by strikes.

Go-Ahead targets overseas growth as domestic strikes hit profit Sept 7 Transport company Go-Ahead Group has set a target of generating 15 percent to 20 percent of its profit from outside the United Kingdom within five years, it said on Thursday.

Britain's Go-Ahead Group loses West Midlands franchise after a decade LONDON, Aug 10 British transport group Go-Ahead on Thursday failed in its bid to retain its West Midlands rail franchise after running the network in central England for 10 years.