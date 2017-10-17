Edition:
United States

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (GOLTS.IS)

GOLTS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

74.30TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.35TL (+0.47%)
Prev Close
73.95TL
Open
74.05TL
Day's High
75.00TL
Day's Low
73.90TL
Volume
114,706
Avg. Vol
152,248
52-wk High
86.20TL
52-wk Low
65.20TL

Chart for

About

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS is a Turkey-based company engaged in the manufacture of construction materials, such as cement, clinker and ready-mix concrete. The Company’s product portfolio comprises CEM I Portland cement, consisting of limestone, marl, iron ore and bauxide; CEM II A cement, which increases... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.99
Market Cap(Mil.): TL536.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 7.20
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.09 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.41 11.32
ROE: -- 10.96 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates