Edition:
United States

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (GOLU.NS)

GOLU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

772.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs8.45 (+1.11%)
Prev Close
Rs763.55
Open
Rs763.55
Day's High
Rs773.90
Day's Low
Rs760.50
Volume
3,257
Avg. Vol
34,278
52-wk High
Rs891.80
52-wk Low
Rs580.05

Chart for

About

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing and trading of automotive and non-automotive lubricants, and greases. The Company's geographical segments include India and Outside India. Its offerings include diesel engine oils, hydraulic oils, gear, turbine, compressor and refrigeration,... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs38,368.33
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 49.70
Dividend: 5.00
Yield (%): 1.10

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.94 11.32
ROE: -- 12.36 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates