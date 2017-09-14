Edition:
United States

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO)

GOOS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

26.29CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.71 (+2.78%)
Prev Close
$25.58
Open
$25.72
Day's High
$26.29
Day's Low
$25.72
Volume
125,838
Avg. Vol
160,212
52-wk High
$32.80
52-wk Low
$20.32

Chart for

About

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada-based company, which is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of outerwear for men, women and children. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The Wholesale business comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers,... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,797.18
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 106.40
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.68 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.06 11.32
ROE: -- 10.48 15.18

Latest News about GOOS.TO

REFILE-Retailer Roots Corp files for IPO in Canada

Sept 13 Canadian lifestyle retailer Roots Corp said on Wednesday it filed a preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada for a proposed initial public offering of its common shares.

Sep 14 2017

UPDATE 2-Iconic Canadian retailer Roots files for IPO

Sept 13 Canadian lifestyle retailer Roots Corp said on Wednesday it filed a preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada for a proposed initial public offering of its common shares.

Sep 14 2017

BRIEF-Canada Goose Holdings enterS into amendment to the term loan agreement, originally dated as of December 2, 2016

* Canada Goose Holdings - ‍on Aug 15, entered into amendment to the term loan agreement, originally dated as of december 2, 2016

Aug 21 2017

UPDATE 2-Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose tops Street, shares rise

* Toronto-listed shares rise 5.3 pct; U.S. stock jumps 9 pct (Adds CEO comment; updates share move)

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Canada Goose posts Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.13

* Canada Goose reports results for first quarter fiscal year 2018

Aug 10 2017

Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose posts smaller quarterly loss

Aug 10 Luxury apparel retailer Canada Goose Holdings Inc, reported a smaller quarterly loss as the company sold more merchandise across its sales platforms.

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Maureen Chiquet nominated to Canada Goose board of directors

* Maureen Chiquet nominated to Canada Goose board of directors

Jul 19 2017

BRIEF-Canada Goose files for offering of up to $322 mln of its subordinate voting shares

* Canada Goose Holdings files for offering of up to $322 million of its subordinate voting shares - sec filing

Jun 14 2017

Canada Goose posts smaller-than-expected loss; U.S. shares surge

Canadian apparel maker Canada Goose reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss in its first earnings report as a publicly listed company, buoyed by higher sales that helped offset a jump in expenses.

Jun 02 2017

Canada Goose posts bigger loss in 1st-earnings report after debut

June 2 Canadian apparel maker Canada Goose , which went public in March, reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss as expenses rose.

Jun 02 2017
» More GOOS.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates