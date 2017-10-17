Edition:
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS (GOZDE.IS)

GOZDE.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

3.78TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.07TL (-1.82%)
Prev Close
3.85TL
Open
3.87TL
Day's High
3.88TL
Day's Low
3.75TL
Volume
2,360,476
Avg. Vol
15,780,412
52-wk High
4.05TL
52-wk Low
1.68TL

Chart for

About

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS is a Turkey-based private equity investment firm that is focused on investing in companies in a wide array of industries including financial services, information and communication technologies (ICT), retail, renewable energy, real estate, logistics, and agriculture sectors. Some of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.23
Market Cap(Mil.): TL1,439.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 385.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 149.13 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.33 11.32
ROE: -- 9.39 15.18

