Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR.L)

GPOR.L on London Stock Exchange

627.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
628.00
Open
631.00
Day's High
631.00
Day's Low
624.50
Volume
1,115,615
Avg. Vol
994,833
52-wk High
738.95
52-wk Low
582.00

About

Great Portland Estates plc (GPE) is a property investment and development company operating in central London. The Company owns and develops office, retail and residential properties. The Company’s portfolio include tenants from various industry sectors, such as retailers and leisure, technology, media and telecoms, professional... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.62
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,048.60
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 326.73
Dividend: 6.40
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

Latest News about GPOR.L

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Great Portland plans to start redevelopment of Cityside House in Q1 2018​

* ‍Following recent acquisition of Cityside House, working up plans to commence redevelopment in Q1 of 2018​

Jul 06 2017

BRIEF-GPE acquires Cityside and Challenger House

* Great Portland Estates Plc - acquired Freehold Of Land And Buildings from Hermes Investment Management, for £49.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jun 20 2017

BRIEF-Great Portland sees FY like-for-like rental values flat to down 7.5 pct

* CEO forecasts FY rent values to be flat to down 7.5 percent on a like-for-like basis

May 24 2017

BRIEF-Great Portland Estates FY EPRA NAV per share of 799p

* Since year end, lettings of £5.1 million at 2.1% premium to march 2017 erv; further £6.9 million under offer, 2.4% above march 2017 erv

May 24 2017
