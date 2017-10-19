Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd (GPPL.NS)
GPPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
141.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.95 (+1.39%)
Prev Close
Rs140.00
Open
Rs142.00
Day's High
Rs143.10
Day's Low
Rs139.00
Volume
39,331
Avg. Vol
588,998
52-wk High
Rs179.00
52-wk Low
Rs121.00
About
Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited is an India-based company engaged in the business of port development and operations at Pipavav Port. The Company's Port Pipavav is located approximately 150 nautical miles from Nhava Sheva in Mumbai. The Company offers cargo handling facilities for container, bulk, break bulk and liquid cargo. It... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.14
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs68,624.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|483.44
|Dividend:
|1.80
|Yield (%):
|2.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.79
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.76
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|2.21
|15.18