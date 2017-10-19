Edition:
United States

Grasim Industries Ltd (GRAS.NS)

GRAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,138.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.00 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs1,146.65
Open
Rs1,146.00
Day's High
Rs1,152.00
Day's Low
Rs1,128.00
Volume
101,568
Avg. Vol
1,355,814
52-wk High
Rs1,375.00
52-wk Low
Rs781.90

Chart for

About

Grasim Industries Limited is a holding company. The Company's segments include Viscose Staple Fibre and Wood Pulp; Cement, which includes Grey, White and Allied Products; Chemicals, which includes Caustic Soda and Allied Chemicals, and Others, which includes textiles. Its products include viscose staple fibre, rayon grade pulp,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.26
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs748,472.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 657.33
Dividend: 5.50
Yield (%): 0.48

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.09 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.41 11.32
ROE: -- 10.96 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates