Grainger PLC (GRI.L)

GRI.L on London Stock Exchange

272.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.80 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
274.80
Open
274.30
Day's High
275.10
Day's Low
271.70
Volume
325,274
Avg. Vol
849,168
52-wk High
276.60
52-wk Low
214.30

About

Grainger plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a residential landlord. The Company's segments include Residential, Development, Funds and Other. Its assets include Regulated Tenancy Portfolio, Private Rented Sector Portfolio and Development. It has a portfolio of approximately 8,610 rental homes. It owns a... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.03
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,134.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 417.11
Dividend: 1.60
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 11.32
ROE: -- 10.89 15.18

Latest News about GRI.L

BRIEF-Grainger expects to report FY adjusted earnings of approaching 70 mln STG

* FY SALES OF VACANT PROPERTIES HAVE BEEN ACHIEVED AT C.2% AHEAD OF SEPTEMBER 2016 YEAR END VACANT POSSESSION VALUE

Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Grainger to acquire Private Rented Sector, build-to-rent development at Gore Street In Salford

* £80M BUILD-TO-RENT SCHEME IN SALFORD TO DELIVER 375 PRS HOMES

Aug 29 2017

BRIEF-Grainger's Grip REIT joint venture agrees to acquire 139 home build

* SAYS ITS GRIP REIT JOINT VENTURE WITH APG HAS AGREED TO FORWARD FUND AND ACQUIRE 139 HOME BUILD TO RENT FROM HIGH STREET GROUP FOR £30.5M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Aug 01 2017

Britain's Grainger first-half profit rises

May 19 Grainger Plc, Britain's largest listed residential landlord, reported a 13 percent rise in first-half profit and said strong trading would continue over the second half.

May 19 2017

BRIEF-Grainger half-year earnings rise

* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg)

May 19 2017
