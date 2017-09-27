Grainger PLC (GRI.L)
GRI.L on London Stock Exchange
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.80 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
274.80
Open
274.30
Day's High
275.10
Day's Low
271.70
Volume
325,274
Avg. Vol
849,168
52-wk High
276.60
52-wk Low
214.30
About
Grainger plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a residential landlord. The Company's segments include Residential, Development, Funds and Other. Its assets include Regulated Tenancy Portfolio, Private Rented Sector Portfolio and Development. It has a portfolio of approximately 8,610 rental homes. It owns a... (more)
|Beta:
|1.03
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,134.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|417.11
|Dividend:
|1.60
|Yield (%):
|--
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18
BRIEF-Grainger expects to report FY adjusted earnings of approaching 70 mln STG
* FY SALES OF VACANT PROPERTIES HAVE BEEN ACHIEVED AT C.2% AHEAD OF SEPTEMBER 2016 YEAR END VACANT POSSESSION VALUE
BRIEF-Grainger to acquire Private Rented Sector, build-to-rent development at Gore Street In Salford
* £80M BUILD-TO-RENT SCHEME IN SALFORD TO DELIVER 375 PRS HOMES
BRIEF-Grainger's Grip REIT joint venture agrees to acquire 139 home build
* SAYS ITS GRIP REIT JOINT VENTURE WITH APG HAS AGREED TO FORWARD FUND AND ACQUIRE 139 HOME BUILD TO RENT FROM HIGH STREET GROUP FOR £30.5M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Britain's Grainger first-half profit rises
May 19 Grainger Plc, Britain's largest listed residential landlord, reported a 13 percent rise in first-half profit and said strong trading would continue over the second half.
BRIEF-Grainger half-year earnings rise
* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg)