Edition:
United States

Graphite India Ltd (GRPH.NS)

GRPH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

450.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.70 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
Rs454.70
Open
Rs455.00
Day's High
Rs460.85
Day's Low
Rs445.10
Volume
886,297
Avg. Vol
2,519,764
52-wk High
Rs492.80
52-wk Low
Rs70.00

Chart for

About

Graphite India Limited is engaged in the manufacturing graphite electrodes, graphite equipments, steel, glass reinforced plastic (GRP) pipes and tanks and generation of hydel power. The Company operates through three segments: Graphite and Carbon, Steel and Others. The Graphite and Carbon Segment is engaged in the production of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.52
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs87,525.42
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 194.65
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.44

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.90 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.66 11.32
ROE: -- 12.81 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates