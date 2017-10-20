Edition:
United States

Greenbay Properties Ltd (GRPJ.J)

GRPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

250.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
250.00
Open
251.00
Day's High
255.00
Day's Low
250.00
Volume
17,777,499
Avg. Vol
12,100,804
52-wk High
261.00
52-wk Low
150.00

Chart for

About

No overview information found for .

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.