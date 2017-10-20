Greenbay Properties Ltd (GRPJ.J)
GRPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
250.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
250.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
250.00
250.00
Open
251.00
251.00
Day's High
255.00
255.00
Day's Low
250.00
250.00
Volume
17,777,499
17,777,499
Avg. Vol
12,100,804
12,100,804
52-wk High
261.00
261.00
52-wk Low
150.00
150.00
About
No overview information found for .
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.