Greenply Industries Ltd (GRPL.NS)
GRPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
278.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.60 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs276.40
Open
Rs280.00
Day's High
Rs283.00
Day's Low
Rs273.25
Volume
12,058
Avg. Vol
83,340
52-wk High
Rs308.00
52-wk Low
Rs232.70
About
Greenply Industries Limited is an interior infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing plywood and allied products, medium density fiberboards (MDF) and allied products through its factories at various locations. The Company's segments include Plywood & Allied Products and Medium Density Fibre... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs34,268.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|122.63
|Dividend:
|0.60
|Yield (%):
|0.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|47.47
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|2.24
|15.18