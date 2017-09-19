Growthpoint Properties Ltd (GRTJ.J)
GRTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,525.22ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-19.78 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
2,545.00
Open
2,550.00
Day's High
2,554.00
Day's Low
2,508.00
Volume
9,039,786
Avg. Vol
7,551,983
52-wk High
2,817.00
52-wk Low
2,361.00
About
Growthpoint Properties Limited is a real estate investment trust. The primary business of the Company is investment in rental-generating properties, which are maintained and upgraded or refurbished as necessary. It operates through six segments: Retail, Office, Industrial, Australia, V&A Waterfront and Other joint ventures. Its... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.07
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R74,059.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,934.20
|Dividend:
|100.80
|Yield (%):
|7.76
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.52
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|15.18
UPDATE 1-Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor
* Barclays Africa, Investec, Old Mutual still thinking (Adds KPMG International Chairman comment)
Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor
JOHANNESBURG A South African broker and an energy investment firm fired KPMG on Tuesday, two of a host of local firms weighing whether to ditch the auditor to distance themselves from a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma.
BRIEF-Growthpoint Properties full-year HEPS at 179.66 c/shr
* FY TOTAL REVENUE 10,755 MILLION RAND VERSUS 10,219 MILLION RAND
BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission provides key decisions on mergers, acquisitions
* Approved, without conditions deal where Trireme intends to acquire Growthpoint in respect of property letting enterprise known as grayston shopping centre