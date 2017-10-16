Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS.TO)
GS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
16.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.27 (+1.71%)
Prev Close
$15.82
Open
$15.85
Day's High
$16.20
Day's Low
$15.85
Volume
61,262
Avg. Vol
81,530
52-wk High
$19.93
52-wk Low
$14.39
About
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. is a wealth management company serving high net worth private clients and institutional investors. The Company provides discretionary investment management services. It provides private client services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, family trusts, private charitable... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.61
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$502.56
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|31.23
|Dividend:
|0.25
|Yield (%):
|6.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|149.13
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.33
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.39
|15.18
BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates estimate assets under management at $8.9 billion
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - estimated assets under management as at September 30, 2017, were $8.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices weigh on TSX futures
Oct 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, tracking losses in oil markets after U.S. fuel inventories rose despite efforts by OPEC to cut production.
BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and special dividend of $0.85
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and special dividend of $0.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates says received a ruling in previously announced binding arbitration proceedings between co and its co-founders
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc- received a ruling in previously announced binding arbitration proceedings between company and its co-founders
BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates qtrly earnings per share $0.19
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results