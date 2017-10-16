Edition:
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS.TO)

GS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.27 (+1.71%)
Prev Close
$15.82
Open
$15.85
Day's High
$16.20
Day's Low
$15.85
Volume
61,262
Avg. Vol
81,530
52-wk High
$19.93
52-wk Low
$14.39

About

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. is a wealth management company serving high net worth private clients and institutional investors. The Company provides discretionary investment management services. It provides private client services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, family trusts, private charitable... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.61
Market Cap(Mil.): $502.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 31.23
Dividend: 0.25
Yield (%): 6.22

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 149.13 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.33 11.32
ROE: -- 9.39 15.18

Latest News about GS.TO

BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates ‍estimate assets under management at $8.9 billion​

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - ‍estimated assets under management as at September 30, 2017, were $8.9 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 16 2017

CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices weigh on TSX futures

Oct 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, tracking losses in oil markets after U.S. fuel inventories rose despite efforts by OPEC to cut production.

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and special dividend of $0.85

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and special dividend of $0.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 19 2017

BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates says received a ruling in previously announced binding arbitration proceedings between co and its co-founders

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc- received a ruling in previously announced binding arbitration proceedings between company and its co-founders

Jul 06 2017

BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates qtrly earnings per share $0.19

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

May 10 2017
