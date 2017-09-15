Golden Star Resources Ltd (GSC.TO)
GSC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
0.95CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Golden Star Resources Ltd. is a gold mining and exploration company. The Company's segments include Wassa, Bogoso/Prestea, Other and Corporate. The Company, through its subsidiary, Golden Star (Wassa) Limited, owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine and a carbon-in-leach (CIL) processing plant... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.89
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$396.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|631.62
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|1.46
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.75
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|-1.97
|15.18
BRIEF-Golden Star Resources files for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 mln
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text:[http://bit.ly/2fpIyUh] Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Golden Star Resources qtrly earnings per share $0.04
* Golden Star Resources Ltd - 51% increase in gold production to 64,176 ounces in Q2 of 2017 compared to Q2 of 2016
BRIEF-Golden Star reports Q1 results
* Golden Star Resources Ltd - 9% increase in gold production to 57,795 ounces in q1 of 2017 compared to q1 of 2016
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO)
|$20.22
|+0.11
|Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N)
|$37.79
|-0.05
|Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)
|$3.41
|0.00
|Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD.TO)
|$2.73
|0.00