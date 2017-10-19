Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC.NS)
GSFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
137.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited is engaged in the development of crop nutrition solutions. The Company operates through two business segments: Fertilizer Products and Industrial Products. It offers fertilizer products, such as urea, ammonium sulphate, di-ammonium phosphate, ammonium phosphate sulphate and traded... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.25
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs54,870.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|398.48
|Dividend:
|2.20
|Yield (%):
|1.60
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.97
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.69
|15.18