Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPT.NS)
GSPT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
203.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.05 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
Rs201.25
Open
Rs201.35
Day's High
Rs204.50
Day's Low
Rs201.35
Volume
173,929
Avg. Vol
773,921
52-wk High
Rs212.00
52-wk Low
Rs127.05
About
Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL) is a natural gas infrastructure and transmission company engaged in gas transportation business. The Company is engaged in transmission of natural gas through pipelines on an open access basis from supply points to demand centers. It also generates electricity through windmills. Its segments... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs114,613.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|563.77
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|0.74
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.75
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.67
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.56
|15.18