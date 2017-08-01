Edition:
goeasy Ltd (GSY.TO)

GSY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

30.72CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.28 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
$30.44
Open
$30.51
Day's High
$31.15
Day's Low
$30.44
Volume
29,629
Avg. Vol
25,465
52-wk High
$36.78
52-wk Low
$20.97

Chart for

About

goeasy Ltd. is a Canada-based full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services. The Company is engaged in providing loans and other financial services to consumers, and leasing household products to consumers. It operates in two segments: easyfinancial and easyhome. Its easyhome segment consists of four product... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.89
Market Cap(Mil.): $409.43
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 13.33
Dividend: 0.18
Yield (%): 2.34

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 96.25 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.16 11.32
ROE: -- 6.81 15.18

Latest News about GSY.TO

BRIEF-Goeasy Ltd Q2 same store sales rose 1.4 percent

* Goeasy Ltd. reports results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017

Aug 01 2017

BRIEF-goeasy announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Goeasy ltd says as at june 13, 2017, goeasy had 13.4 million common shares issued and outstanding

Jun 22 2017

BRIEF-goeasy Ltd announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* goeasy Ltd - Pursuant to NCIB, co proposes to purchase, up to an aggregate of 300,000 shares, about 4% of goeasy's public float as of June 13, 2017

Jun 22 2017

BRIEF-Goeasy says $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* Goeasy Ltd. announces $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

May 25 2017

BRIEF-Goeasy reports Q1 EPS C$0.73

* Goeasy reports results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017

May 02 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates