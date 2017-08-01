goeasy Ltd (GSY.TO)

BRIEF-Goeasy Ltd Q2 same store sales rose 1.4 percent * Goeasy Ltd. reports results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017

BRIEF-goeasy announces renewal of normal course issuer bid * Goeasy ltd says as at june 13, 2017, goeasy had 13.4 million common shares issued and outstanding

BRIEF-goeasy Ltd announces renewal of normal course issuer bid * goeasy Ltd - Pursuant to NCIB, co proposes to purchase, up to an aggregate of 300,000 shares, about 4% of goeasy's public float as of June 13, 2017

BRIEF-Goeasy says $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures * Goeasy Ltd. announces $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures