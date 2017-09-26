Edition:
Global Telecom Holding SAE (GTHE.CA)

GTHE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

6.40EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-0.08 (-1.23%)
Prev Close
£6.48
Open
£6.45
Day's High
£6.49
Day's Low
£6.40
Volume
2,041,175
Avg. Vol
6,618,494
52-wk High
£7.94
52-wk Low
£4.72

About

Global Telecom Holding SAE (GTH), formerly Orascom Telecom Holding SAE, is an Egypt-based company that, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Africa and Asia. It provides both mobile, Internet and other services in Algeria, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Its mobile business activity primarily includes... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.08
Market Cap(Mil.): £30,601.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,721.12
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.09 11.32
ROE: -- 9.78 15.18

Latest News about GTHE.CA

MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil lifts most markets, but global concerns weigh

DUBAI, Sept 26 Rising oil prices helped Middle East indexes eke out modest gains on Tuesday, though shares more exposed to foreign funds followed global markets lower, weighed down by a list of worries including North Korea.

Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-Egypt's Global Telecom Q2 profit rises

* Q2 TOTAL REVENUE $765 MILLION VERSUS $693 MILLION YEAR AGO Source: (http://bit.ly/2vrlblP) Further company coverage:

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange updates on block trading of Global Telecom Holding

* Block trading on 99.3 million shares of Global Telecom Holding executed for total value of EGP 645.2 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qWv764) Further company coverage:

Jun 06 2017

BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange lists Global Telecom Holding's issued capital decrease

* Lists Global Telecom Holding's issued capital decrease to EGP 2.74 billion from EGP 3.04 billion Source:(http://bit.ly/2r6Ie37) Further company coverage:

May 30 2017

BRIEF-Global Telecom unit Jazz acquires additional 4G/LTE spectrum in Pakistan

* Jazz won auction, awarding it 10 MHZ paired spectrum in 1800 MHZ band for a total consideration of $295 million plus withholding tax of 10 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2qbJU8z) Further company coverage:

May 23 2017

BRIEF-Egypt's Global Telecom Holding posts Q1 loss

* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders $26 million versus profit of $48 million year ago

May 11 2017
