GTL Infrastructure Ltd (GTLI.NS)
GTLI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
5.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.05 (+0.85%)
Prev Close
Rs5.90
Open
Rs6.00
Day's High
Rs6.00
Day's Low
Rs5.85
Volume
1,565,075
Avg. Vol
5,740,014
52-wk High
Rs8.65
52-wk Low
Rs3.35
About
GTL Infrastructure Limited is an independent telecom tower company. The Company is engaged in providing telecom towers on shared basis to multiple telecom operators. The Company is engaged in building, owning, operating and maintaining passive telecom infrastructure sites capable of hosting active network components of various... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.68
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs25,556.43
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,295.20
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18
Earnings vs. Estimates
