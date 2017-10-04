Edition:
Gemalto NV (GTO.AS)

GTO.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

32.62EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€32.62
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,135,240
52-wk High
€63.81
52-wk Low
€31.03

About

Gemalto NV is the Netherlands-based company providing digital security services. It is divided in four user-oriented segments: Mobile Communication, Machine to Machine (M2M), Security and Secure Transactions. Mobile Communication segment provides long-term evolution (LTE) services, trusted service manager (TSM), and mobile... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.50
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,949.17
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 90.42
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 1.53

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 11.32
ROE: -- 13.27 15.18

Latest News about GTO.AS

BRIEF-Gemalto and Ledger join forces to provide security for cryptocurrency-based activities

* GEMALTO AND LEDGER JOIN FORCES TO PROVIDE SECURITY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY BASED ACTIVITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Oct 04 2017

Gemalto's CFO Tierny to depart after 10 years

Sept 28 Dutch digital security company Gemalto said Thursday its chief financial officer Jacques Tierny is to depart after ten years in the post, to pursue other activities.

Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-Virginie Duperat-Vergne to join Gemalto as company CFO

* Reg-Virginie Duperat-Vergne to join Gemalto as company chief financial officer Jacques Tierny to step down after 10 years

Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-Gemalto announces first semester 2017 results

* Gemalto first semester 2017 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 31 2017

BRIEF-Gemalto first semester profit from ops 92.8 mln euros vs 171.7 mln euros

* First semester revenue of 1.39 billion euros, lower by 8 percent at constant exchange rates and 7 percent at historical exchange rates

Aug 31 2017

Gemalto takes another hit from SIM-card, payment issues

Dutch digital security company Gemalto issued its fourth profit warning since October on Friday, citing continued weakness in its SIM-card and U.S. payments operations.

Jul 21 2017

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Gemalto takes another hit from SIM-card, payment issues

July 21 Dutch digital security company Gemalto issued its fourth profit warning since October on Friday, citing continued weakness in its SIM-card and U.S. payments operations.

Jul 21 2017

Digital security group Gemalto issues fourth profit warning since October

July 21 Dutch digital security company Gemalto issued its fourth profit warning since October on Thursday, citing continued weakness in its SIM-card and U.S. payments operations.

Jul 21 2017

BRIEF-Mobike and Gemalto collaborate to bring IOT connectivity to bike-sharing services beyond China

* MOBIKE AND GEMALTO COLLABORATE TO BRING IOT CONNECTIVITY TO BIKE-SHARING SERVICES BEYOND CHINA SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Jun 28 2017

BRIEF-Gemalto announces four Canadian provinces award new contract for secure driver's license cards and issuance

* PRESS RELEASE FOUR CANADIAN PROVINCES AWARD NEW CONTRACT TO GEMALTO FOR SECURE DRIVER'S LICENSE CARDS AND ISSUANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Jun 01 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates