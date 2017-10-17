Gubre Fabrikalari TAS (GUBRF.IS)
GUBRF.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.69TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03TL (-0.64%)
Prev Close
4.72TL
Open
4.75TL
Day's High
4.76TL
Day's Low
4.69TL
Volume
2,991,787
Avg. Vol
6,278,047
52-wk High
5.55TL
52-wk Low
3.98TL
About
Gubre Fabrikalari TAS (Gubretas) is a Turkey-based company engaged in the production and marketing of chemical fertilizers, including solid fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, powder-based fertilizers and organic fertilizers. It also provides soil analysis services to farmers, advising on the appropriate fertilizer to be used. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL1,579.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|334.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.97
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.69
|15.18