Gerry Weber International AG (GWIG.DE)

GWIG.DE on Xetra

10.25EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
€10.24
Open
€10.23
Day's High
€10.30
Day's Low
€10.12
Volume
36,291
Avg. Vol
91,315
52-wk High
€14.32
52-wk Low
€9.95

Gerry Weber International AG is a Germany-based fashion and lifestyle company with focus on apparel for women. The Company owns the brands GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN, SAMOON and HALLHUBER. It operates through three segments: GERRY WEBER Core Retail, GERRY WEBER Core Wholesale and HALLHUBER: The GERRY WEBER Core Retail segment comprises... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): €470.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 45.91
Dividend: 0.25
Yield (%): 2.44

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.68 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.06 11.32
ROE: -- 10.48 15.18

Latest News about GWIG.DE

BRIEF-Chief Retail Officer Norbert Steinke resigns from managing board

* CHIEF RETAIL OFFICER NORBERT STEINKE HAS RESIGNED FROM MANAGING BOARD OF GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG AT HIS OWN REQUEST

Jun 21 2017

BRIEF-Gerry Weber closes H1 in line with expectations

* GERRY WEBER CLOSES H1 IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AND IS THUS PERFORMING TO PLAN

Jun 14 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on April 28

FRANKFURT, April 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

Apr 28 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on April 27

FRANKFURT, April 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

Apr 27 2017
