Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO.TO)

BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco subsidiary Canada Life Group announces agreement to acquire retirement advantage * Great-West lifeco subsidiary Canada Life Group announces agreement to acquire retirement advantage

BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.591 * Great-West Lifeco reports second quarter 2017 adjusted net earnings of $712 million, up 6% from the second quarter of 2016

Fitch Expects to Rate Great-West Lifeco Finance LP's Senior Notes 'A' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign an 'A' rating to Great-West Lifeco Finance (Delaware) LP's USD700 million 4.15% senior notes due 2047, which are anticipated to close on May 26, 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating assigned is equivalent to the rating on Great-West Lifeco's senior notes, as the debt is fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Great-West Lifeco. Fitch expects a portion of the proceeds will be used f

BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco prices $700 million of senior notes * Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes

BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco subsidiary announces acquisition of Financial Horizons Group * Great-West Lifeco subsidiary announces acquisition of Financial Horizons Group - the leading MGA in the Canadian market

Power Financial invests C$50 million in 'robo-adviser' Wealthsimple TORONTO, May 11 Power Financial Corp has invested C$50 million ($37 million) in "robo-adviser" Wealthsimple, bringing its total investment in the 2-year-old financial technology company to C$100 million, they said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco reports offering of series T preferred shares * Great-West Lifeco announces offering of series t preferred shares

Great-West Lifeco to cut 1,500 jobs in Canada April 25 Canadian insurance company Great-West Lifeco Inc said on Tuesday it will cut 1,500 jobs in Canada over the next two years.