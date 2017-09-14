Hydro One Ltd (H.TO)
22.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.01 (+0.04%)
$22.59
$22.58
$22.61
$22.53
249,172
706,244
$24.78
$21.32
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$13,455.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|595.39
|Dividend:
|0.22
|Yield (%):
|3.89
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.50
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.99
|15.18
BRIEF-Hydro One and Avista file applications for regulatory approval of merger
BRIEF-Hydro One increases qtrly cash dividend by 5 pct to C$0.22/shr
* Hydro one limited declares common share dividend at recently increased 22 cents per share quarterly rate
BRIEF-Hydro One Q2 earnings per share C$0.20
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.25, revenue view C$1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Canadian utility Hydro One to buy Avista for C$6.7 billion
BRIEF-Avista says it will pay termination fee to Hydro if merger agreement between co, Hydro One is terminated
* Avista says if merger agreement between co, Hydro one is terminated, co will be required to pay Hydro a termination fee of $103 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2gLvEmq) Further company coverage:
Canadian utility Hydro One to buy Avista for C$6.7 bln
BRIEF-Hydro One to acquire Avista to create growing North American utility leader with C$31.2 billion in enterprise value
BRIEF-Hydro One Ltd announces secondary offering of common shares
BRIEF-Hydro One announces secondary offering of shares by Province of Ontario
BRIEF-Hydro One Limited announces 5pct dividend increase
* Hydro One Limited announces 5% dividend increase and declares quarterly common share dividend