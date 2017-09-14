Edition:
United States

Hydro One Ltd (H.TO)

H.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

22.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
$22.59
Open
$22.58
Day's High
$22.61
Day's Low
$22.53
Volume
249,172
Avg. Vol
706,244
52-wk High
$24.78
52-wk Low
$21.32

Chart for

About

Hydro One Limited is an electricity transmission and distribution company. The Company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution and Other. Its transmission segment owns, operates and maintains its transmission system. Its distribution segment consists of distribution system operated by its subsidiaries, Hydro... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $13,455.74
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 595.39
Dividend: 0.22
Yield (%): 3.89

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.50 11.32
ROE: -- 16.99 15.18

Latest News about H.TO

BRIEF-Hydro One and Avista file applications for regulatory approval of merger

* Hydro One and Avista file applications for regulatory approval of merger

Sep 14 2017

BRIEF-Hydro One increases qtrly cash dividend by 5 pct to C$0.22/shr

* Hydro one limited declares common share dividend at recently increased 22 cents per share quarterly rate

Aug 08 2017

BRIEF-Hydro One Q2 earnings per share C$0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.25, revenue view C$1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Aug 08 2017

Canadian utility Hydro One to buy Avista for C$6.7 billion

Canadian electric utility Hydro One Ltd said on Wednesday that it would buy rival Avista Corp for about C$6.7 billion ($5.32 billion) to expand into the U.S. Northwest.

Jul 19 2017

BRIEF-Avista says it will pay termination fee to Hydro if merger agreement between co, Hydro One is terminated

* Avista says if merger agreement between co, Hydro one is terminated, co will be required to pay Hydro a termination fee of $103 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2gLvEmq) Further company coverage:

Jul 19 2017

Canadian utility Hydro One to buy Avista for C$6.7 bln

July 19 Canadian electric utility Hydro One Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. rival Avista Corp for about C$6.7 billion ($5.32 billion) in cash.

Jul 19 2017

BRIEF-Hydro One to acquire Avista to create growing North American utility leader with C$31.2 billion in enterprise value

* Hydro One to acquire Avista to create growing North American utility leader with C$31.2 billion in enterprise value

Jul 19 2017

BRIEF-Hydro One Ltd announces secondary offering of common shares

* Hydro One Limited announces secondary offering of common shares by the Province of Ontario

May 08 2017

BRIEF-Hydro One announces secondary offering of shares by Province of Ontario

* Hydro One Limited announces secondary offering of common shares by the province of ontario

May 08 2017

BRIEF-Hydro One Limited announces 5pct dividend increase

* Hydro One Limited announces 5% dividend increase and declares quarterly common share dividend

May 04 2017
» More H.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates