Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS (HALKB.IS)
HALKB.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
11.79TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.08TL (+0.68%)
Prev Close
11.71TL
Open
11.81TL
Day's High
11.84TL
Day's Low
11.72TL
Volume
10,651,330
Avg. Vol
14,055,980
52-wk High
15.37TL
52-wk Low
8.49TL
About
Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS is a Turkey-based commercial bank. The Bank’s operating areas include, commercial financing and corporate banking, fund management operations, retail banking and credit card operations. It operates under the following segments: corporate, commercial, integrated and treasury/investment banking. The Bank is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.48
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL14,937.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,250.00
|Dividend:
|0.20
|Yield (%):
|1.71
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18