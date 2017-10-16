Havas SA (HAVA.PA)

BRIEF-Havas expands into Algeria with acquisition of GANFOOD and HVS‍​ * ‍ANNOUNCES IT HAS ACQUIRED A 49% STAKE IN TWO ALGERIAN-BASED AGENCIES Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders * Vivendi announces its intention to launch a public buyout offer open to all Havas shareholders at a price of 9.25 euros per share, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

BRIEF-Vivendi now holds 94.8 percent of Havas share capital - AMF filing * Vivendi now holds 94.8 percent of Havas share capital - AMF filing

BRIEF-Vivendi offer for Havas shares to run between Sept 21-Oct 4 * Offer for Havas shares to run between Sept 21-Oct 4 -AMF filing

BRIEF-Havas acquires New York based digital agency The 88 * Havas Group today announced its acquisition of New York based digital agency The 88

BRIEF-Havas board says tender offer launched by Vivendi is made in Havas interests ‍​ * HAVAS BOARD PRONOUNCES ON THE SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER LAUNCHED BY VIVENDI‍​

UPDATE 1-France's Vivendi confirms outlook as Q2 shows Canal Plus improving PARIS, Aug 31 French media group Vivendi reported better than expected core profit growth for the second quarter on Thursday and confirmed its outlook for the year, saying its struggling Canal Plus pay TV arm was showing signs of improvement.

UPDATE 1-France's Havas says will not meet 2017 organic growth target Aug 25 France's Havas said on Friday it could not confirm its forecast of organic growth of 2-3 percent for 2017, as declining investment from advertisers, increasing margin pressure and a downturn in high-growth markets weighed on first-half revenue.

