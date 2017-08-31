Hays PLC (HAYS.L)
HAYS.L on London Stock Exchange
188.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
188.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.90 (+0.48%)
0.90 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
187.10
187.10
Open
188.10
188.10
Day's High
190.70
190.70
Day's Low
187.70
187.70
Volume
2,844,038
2,844,038
Avg. Vol
3,916,045
3,916,045
52-wk High
199.90
199.90
52-wk Low
130.50
130.50
About
Hays plc is a recruitment company. The Company's segments include Asia Pacific; Continental Europe & Rest of World, and United Kingdom & Ireland. The Company offers temporary and permanent recruitment services to private and public sector markets. It operates in over 30 countries and approximately 20 specialisms. Its services... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,722.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,448.19
|Dividend:
|2.26
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|41.85
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.15
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.41
|15.18
UPDATE 2-Hays sees Brexit impact fading, boost from AI
* Hays vs PageGroup share performance: http://bit.ly/2vMfc7L (Recasts with comments from finance director)
UPDATE 2-Despite Brexit, recruiter Hays says London banks hiring replacements
* Q4 group net fees climb 7 pct at constant currencies (Adds Finance Director, details, shares)