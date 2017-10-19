Edition:
Home Capital Group Inc (HCG.TO)

HCG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.51CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.07 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
$13.44
Open
$13.36
Day's High
$13.53
Day's Low
$13.36
Volume
228,106
Avg. Vol
910,183
52-wk High
$32.26
52-wk Low
$5.06

About

Home Capital Group Inc is a Canada-based holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company (Home Trust), which offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending and consumer lending. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners, and through its direct-to-consumer... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.60
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,084.13
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 80.25
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Latest News about HCG.TO

Home Capital to sell payment processing, prepaid card business

Oct 16 Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Monday it would sell its payment processing and prepaid card business.

Oct 16 2017

Canada's Home Capital cuts 10 percent of workforce

Canada's biggest non-bank mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Monday it had reduced its workforce by about 10 percent since the second quarter and reaffirmed its expectation to achieve about C$15 million ($12 million) in future savings.

Oct 02 2017

