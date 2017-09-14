Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd (HCIJ.J)
HCIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
12,900.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited is a South Africa-based investment holding company. The Company's business operations include making of investments. The Company's segments include Media and broadcasting, Non-casino gaming, Casino gaming and hotels, Information technology, Transport, Vehicle component manufacture,... (more)
|Beta:
|0.85
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R11,973.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|92.81
|Dividend:
|170.00
|Yield (%):
|1.67
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|41.41
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.64
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|22.09
|15.18
BRIEF-Hosken Consolidated restructures interest in Golden Arrow Bus Service
* RESTRUCTURE OF HCI'S INTEREST IN GOLDEN ARROW BUS SERVICE PROPRIETARY LIMITED
BRIEF-Hosken Consolidated Investments sees FY HEPS up 33 pct-43 pct
* Sees FY headline earnings per share of between 1,333.6 -1,433.9 cents, up between 33 pct and 43 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
No consensus analysis data available.