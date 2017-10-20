Hoteles City Express SAB de CV (HCITY.MX)
HCITY.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
23.12MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.24 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
$23.36
Open
$23.50
Day's High
$23.60
Day's Low
$23.11
Volume
200,402
Avg. Vol
551,648
52-wk High
$23.85
52-wk Low
$15.85
About
Hoteles City Express SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company, which owns and franchises a chain of hotels. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Hotel operations and Administration. The Hotel operations division includes management and rental of own hotels, as well as brand franchising. The Administration... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.86
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$8,678.24
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|371.50
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|64.06
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.66
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|5.82
|15.18