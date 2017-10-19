Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCNS.NS)
HCNS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
33.10INR
19 Oct 2017
33.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.35 (-1.05%)
Rs-0.35 (-1.05%)
Prev Close
Rs33.45
Rs33.45
Open
Rs33.50
Rs33.50
Day's High
Rs33.50
Rs33.50
Day's Low
Rs32.70
Rs32.70
Volume
976,802
976,802
Avg. Vol
5,190,936
5,190,936
52-wk High
Rs48.10
Rs48.10
52-wk Low
Rs29.00
Rs29.00
About
Hindustan Construction Company Limited is engaged in engineering and construction activities. The Company's segments include Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real estate, Comprehensive Urban Development and Management, and Others. The Company provides engineering and construction services for projects across... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.50
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs33,611.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,015.46
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18