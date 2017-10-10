Home Depot Inc (HD.N)

Edition:
The Home Depot, Inc. (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM)... (more)

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says outlet converters recalled by Ningbo Litesun Electric with Home Depot

* Outlet converters recalled by Ningbo Litesun Electric with Home Depot due to shock and fire hazards

Oct 10 2017

Harvey, Irma to hit U.S. apparel retailers more than restaurants

Industry-wide retail sales in August and September will fall in the wake of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, with apparel retailers such as Gap Inc expected to take a longer-term hit than restaurant operators including Starbucks Corp .

Sep 12 2017

UPDATE 1-Home Depot, Lowe's ship emergency material to Florida ahead of hurricane

CHICAGO, Sept 6 Home improvement retailers Home Depot Inc and Lowe's Inc said on Wednesday they have started shipping emergency material to Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Irma, even as they continue recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Sep 06 2017

Fitch Rates The Home Depot, Inc.'s Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes 'A'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to The Home Depot, Inc.'s proposed issuance of senior unsecured notes, which Fitch expects could be for up to $1 billion. The proceeds from the issue will be used for repayment of $500 million of maturing debt and general corporate purposes, including share repurchases. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects

Sep 05 2017

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement with U.S. sec related to potential notes offering

* Home Depot Inc files preliminary prospectus supplement with U.S. SEC related to a potential notes offering - SEC filing‍​ Source text (http://bit.ly/2vHCDUE) Further company coverage:

Sep 05 2017

As Harvey gained fury, Home Depot raced to respond

Almost three days before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, hardware retailer Home Depot Inc received an alert from a weather service and activated its disaster-response plan to get supplies to those in the storm's path, while turning a profit, too. | Video

Aug 31 2017

Home Depot to enter $5.7 mln settlement over recalled products

Home Depot has agreed to pay $5.7 million to settle charges by the Consumer Product Safety Commission that it sold nearly 3,000 recalled items in its stores, according to an entry in the Federal Register published on Tuesday.

Aug 30 2017
