Housing and Development Bank SAE (HDBK.CA)
HDBK.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
49.70EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£-1.46 (-2.85%)
Prev Close
£51.16
Open
£50.50
Day's High
£50.50
Day's Low
£49.65
Volume
64,621
Avg. Vol
73,739
52-wk High
£59.40
52-wk Low
£16.81
About
Housing and Development Bank SAE is an Egypt-based commercial and investment bank that principally operates in the housing and development sector. The Bank is organized into four business segments: the Large, Small and Medium sized organizations segment includes current and deposit accounts, loans, credit facilities and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£6,471.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|126.50
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|3.52
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18
BRIEF-Egypt's Housing and Development Bank Q2 consol profit rises
* Q2 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 259.1 MILLION VERSUS EGP 222.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Housing And Development Bank H1 standalone profit rises
* H1 STANDALONE NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 599.3 MILLION VERSUS EGP 394.7 MILLION YEAR AGO