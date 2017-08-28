Edition:
Housing and Development Bank SAE (HDBK.CA)

HDBK.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

49.70EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-1.46 (-2.85%)
Prev Close
£51.16
Open
£50.50
Day's High
£50.50
Day's Low
£49.65
Volume
64,621
Avg. Vol
73,739
52-wk High
£59.40
52-wk Low
£16.81

About

Housing and Development Bank SAE is an Egypt-based commercial and investment bank that principally operates in the housing and development sector. The Bank is organized into four business segments: the Large, Small and Medium sized organizations segment includes current and deposit accounts, loans, credit facilities and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.82
Market Cap(Mil.): £6,471.74
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 126.50
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 3.52

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Latest News about HDBK.CA

BRIEF-Egypt's Housing and Development Bank Q2 consol profit rises

* Q2 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 259.1 MILLION VERSUS EGP 222.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

Aug 28 2017

BRIEF-Housing And Development Bank H1 standalone profit rises

* H1 STANDALONE NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 599.3 MILLION VERSUS EGP 394.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

Aug 14 2017
