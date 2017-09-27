Edition:
Heidelbergcement AG (HEIG.DE)

HEIG.DE on Xetra

84.91EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.97 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
€83.94
Open
€84.43
Day's High
€85.22
Day's Low
€84.33
Volume
812,487
Avg. Vol
598,290
52-wk High
€94.59
52-wk Low
€76.94

About

Heidelbergcement AG is a Germany-based building materials company. Its products are used for the construction of houses, infrastructure and commercial and industrial facilities. The Company operates through for segments: Cements, Aggregates, Ready-Mixed Concrete-Asphalt and Service- Joint Ventures - Other. The Cements segment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): €16,847.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 198.42
Dividend: 1.60
Yield (%): 1.88

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.09 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.41 11.32
ROE: -- 10.96 15.18

Latest News about HEIG.DE

German stocks - Factors to watch on September 27

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

Sep 27 2017

Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Sep 20 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

Sep 19 2017

Cementir sells Italian assets to HeidelbergCement for 315 million euros

MILAN Italy's third-largest cement maker Cementir Holding has agreed to sell its domestic assets to Italcementi, owned by Germany's HeidelbergCement , it said on Tuesday.

Sep 19 2017

UPDATE 1-Cementir sells Italian assets to HeidelbergCement for 315 mln euros

MILAN, Sept 19 Italy's third-largest cement maker Cementir Holding has agreed to sell its domestic assets to Italcementi, owned by Germany's HeidelbergCement , it said on Tuesday.

Sep 19 2017

Heidelbergcement's Tanzanian unit posts 46 pct profit fall

DAR ES SALAAM, Aug 31 Tanzania Portland Cement Company(TPCC), majority owned by Germany’s Heidelbergcement, on Thursday posted a 45.6 percent drop in first-half profit after an output glut in east Africa's second-biggest economy forced down cement prices.

Aug 31 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on June 29

FRANKFURT, June 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.

Jun 29 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on June 8

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0635 GMT.

Jun 08 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on May 10

FRANKFURT, May 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

May 10 2017

UPDATE 1-HeidelbergCement Q1 operating profit slips on emerging markets

* Q1 OIBD down 3 pct to 383 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 416 mln

May 10 2017
