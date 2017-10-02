Edition:
United States

Heineken NV (HEIN.AS)

HEIN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

86.22EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.06 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
€86.28
Open
€86.41
Day's High
€86.60
Day's Low
€85.98
Volume
709,419
Avg. Vol
629,811
52-wk High
€89.71
52-wk Low
€67.47

Chart for

About

Heineken N.V. is involved in the brewing and selling of beer. The Company operates through five segments: Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific, Europe, and Head Office and Other/eliminations. The Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe segment includes brands, such as Heineken, Primus, Amstel, Walia and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.80
Market Cap(Mil.): €49,662.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 576.00
Dividend: 0.54
Yield (%): 1.58

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.35 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.02 11.32
ROE: -- 13.17 15.18

Latest News about HEIN.AS

Heineken to sell mothballed plant in Russia's Kaliningrad

MOSCOW Heineken , the world's third-largest brewer, said on Monday it had put its mothballed production site in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, up for sale.

Oct 02 2017

Heineken to sell mothballed plant in Russia's Kaliningrad

MOSCOW, Oct 2 Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, said on Monday it had put its mothballed production site in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, up for sale.

Oct 02 2017

BRIEF-Heineken prices 800 million euros of notes

* ‍HAS SUCCESSFULLY PLACED 12-YEAR NOTES WITH A COUPON OF 1.50% FOR A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 800 MILLION​

Sep 22 2017

UPDATE 2-Telecom stocks rally in quiet European markets on M&A talk

* Heineken drops as Mexican investor cuts stake (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)

Sep 19 2017

BRIEF-FEMSA announces the completion of the offering of shares in Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V.

* FEMSA announces the completion of the offering of shares in Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 18 2017

Mexico's Femsa to sell 5 percent of Heineken, worth 2.5 billion euros

MEXICO CITY Heineken shareholder Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Monday it was planning to sell an approximate 5 percent stake in the world's second largest brewer, worth 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion).

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-UK's CMA says not to probe Heineken, Punch Tavern deal further I

* UK'S CMA SAY CONSIDERS THAT UNDERTAKINGS GIVEN BY HEINEKEN ARE COMPREHENSIVE SOLUTION TO MITIGATE OR PREVENT SUBSTANTIAL LESSENING OF COMPETITION IDENTIFIED BY CMA

Aug 23 2017

BRIEF-UK competition regulator accepts Heineken proposals to sell some pubs ahead of Punch takeover

* Uk competition regulator says accepts heineken proposals to sell pubs in 33 areas ahead of takeover of Britain's Punch Taverns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

Aug 18 2017

BRIEF-UK's CMA accepts proposals by Heineken to resolve concerns over proposed purchase of Punch Taverns

* ACCEPTED PROPOSALS BY HEINEKEN TO RESOLVE CONCERNS OVER ITS PROPOSED PURCHASE OF PUNCH TAVERNS

Aug 18 2017

Cox: Japanese beer could use some home-brew

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - At a local Connecticut package store, a six-pack of Sapporo goes for $10.49. For a dollar more, tipplers can take home a half-dozen bottles of Anchor Steam. There's no easy way to explain why one brand deserves a 10 percent premium. Both are brewed domestically, and from venerable producers founded within years of each other, in Hokkaido and San Francisco, respectively. Anchor Steam's ability to charge more, however, may explain why Sapporo plunked down $85 mil

Aug 07 2017
» More HEIN.AS News

Earnings vs. Estimates