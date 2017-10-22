Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development SAE (HELI.CA)
HELI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
27.80EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£-0.87 (-3.03%)
Prev Close
£28.67
Open
£28.64
Day's High
£28.64
Day's Low
£27.52
Volume
290,157
Avg. Vol
501,658
52-wk High
£31.60
52-wk Low
£13.93
About
Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development SAE, an affiliate of National Company for Construction and Development, is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in construction and housing projects. The Company’s operations include land reclamation and subdivision, residential real estate development and management, real... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.19
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£12,758.96
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|445.03
|Dividend:
|0.30
|Yield (%):
|2.12
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|12.53
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.34
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.20
|15.18