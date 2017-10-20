Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (HERDEZ.MX)
HERDEZ.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
40.60MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
$40.58
Open
$42.25
Day's High
$42.99
Day's Low
$40.17
Volume
755,245
Avg. Vol
343,049
52-wk High
$47.06
52-wk Low
$35.41
About
Grupo Herdez SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the food processing sector. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Food and Frozen. The Food division focuses on the manufacture and distribution of canned and packed food products in Mexico and the United States. Its offer includes burritos,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.91
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$17,530.56
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|432.00
|Dividend:
|0.45
|Yield (%):
|2.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18