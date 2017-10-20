Edition:
United States

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (HERDEZ.MX)

HERDEZ.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

40.60MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
$40.58
Open
$42.25
Day's High
$42.99
Day's Low
$40.17
Volume
755,245
Avg. Vol
343,049
52-wk High
$47.06
52-wk Low
$35.41

Chart for

About

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the food processing sector. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Food and Frozen. The Food division focuses on the manufacture and distribution of canned and packed food products in Mexico and the United States. Its offer includes burritos,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): $17,530.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 432.00
Dividend: 0.45
Yield (%): 2.22

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.36 11.32
ROE: -- 15.75 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates